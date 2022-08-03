Visakhapatnam: R&B Minister asks officials to undertake repairs to Yeleru Left Main Canal

August 03, 2022 23:25 IST

Poor maintenance is resulting in wastage of water, he says

Roads & Buildings Minister D. Raja has asked the officials concerned to undertake repairs of the Yeleru Left Main Canal (YLMC) to ensure sufficient supply of drinking water to the city and industrial water to the stakeholder companies.

The Minister held a meeting with irrigation officials and GVMC engineers on Wednesday evening, in which Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumar, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha also took part.

He discussed at length the issues pertaining to repair of the YLMC, which runs for about 150 km from East Godavari to Visakhapatnam district. Poor maintenance was resulting in wastage of water. The canal runs for about 68 km in East Godavari and repair works could be started from there, he said and discussed the alternative measures to be undertaken while the YLMC would be under repair.

The Collector said Visakhapatnam district requires 90 MGD of water daily. Of this, 44 MGD was being met by the YLMC. The drinking water needs of the district could be temporarily met by drawing 8 MGD of water from the Kanithi Balancing Reservoir (KBR) in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and 30 MGD from Meghadrigedda reservoir.

Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, Narsipatnam MLA Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh and officials of various departments participated in the meeting.