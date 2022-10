Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger cancelled

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to agitation at Titlagarh and preliminary non-interlocking (NI) works for commissioning of third line between Pupra Road- Norla Road- Lanjigarh Road over Titlagarh- Singapur Road Section in Sambalpur Division, trains services are affected.

Train no. 08504 Visakhapatnam- Rayagada passenger, leaving Visakhapatnam on October 15 and 16, is cancelled.

Similarly, 08503 Rayagada - Visakhapatnam passenger, leaving Rayagada on October 16 and 17, is cancelled, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.