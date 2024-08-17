ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam range DIG holds review meet with five SPs to discuss strategies to combat ganja trafficking

Published - August 17, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

27 special teams formed to apprehend absconding ganja offenders, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General Gopinath Jatti held a review meeting with the Superintendents of Polices (SPs) of five districts at the AR Headquarters at Kailasagiri here on Saturday to discuss the progress, developments and strategies to combat ganja trafficking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was held as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government to eradicate ganja, he added. A total 27 special teams were formed to apprehend absconding ganja offenders from Andhra Pradesh and other States, he added.

In 2024 so far, a total of 223 cases were registered in Visakhapatnam Range, with 9,517 kg of ganja worth ₹4.75 crores was seized, he said while adding that 545 ganja offenders (including 249 inter-State) were arrested, with 155 vehicles seized.

The SPs M. Deepika Patil (Anakapalli), Amit Bardar (Alluri Sitarama Raju), Vakul Jindal (Vizianagaram), S.V. Madhav Reddy (Parvatipuram-Manyam) and K.V. Maheswara Reddy (Srikakulam) were present. NDPS special public prosecutor V. Govinda Rao also joined them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US