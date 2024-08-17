Visakhapatnam range DIG holds review meet with five SPs to discuss strategies to combat ganja trafficking

Visakhapatnam Range Deputy Inspector General Gopinath Jatti held a review meeting with the Superintendents of Polices (SPs) of five districts at the AR Headquarters at Kailasagiri here on Saturday to discuss the progress, developments and strategies to combat ganja trafficking.

The meeting was held as part of the 100-day action plan of the State government to eradicate ganja, he added. A total 27 special teams were formed to apprehend absconding ganja offenders from Andhra Pradesh and other States, he added.

In 2024 so far, a total of 223 cases were registered in Visakhapatnam Range, with 9,517 kg of ganja worth ₹4.75 crores was seized, he said while adding that 545 ganja offenders (including 249 inter-State) were arrested, with 155 vehicles seized.

The SPs M. Deepika Patil (Anakapalli), Amit Bardar (Alluri Sitarama Raju), Vakul Jindal (Vizianagaram), S.V. Madhav Reddy (Parvatipuram-Manyam) and K.V. Maheswara Reddy (Srikakulam) were present. NDPS special public prosecutor V. Govinda Rao also joined them.