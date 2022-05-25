Visakhapatnam: Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama to organise seminar for youth on May 29

Sri Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Visakhapatnam, is organising a special seminar on the topic ‘How to face challenges in life’ as part of the 125th anniversary of the foundation of Sri Ramakrishna Mission and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, at the Ashrama premises on Beach Road, here, on May 29.

Swami Bodhamayananda and Sai Padma, Director of Global AID and advocate will speak on the topic. The seminar is meant for youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years. Undergraduate students and young professionals can participate. Registration is compulsory. Interested persons can contact Vivek Institute of Excellence (VIE) through the mail id: viekrm.vizag@gmail.com or the VIE office on the mobile no. 8801304408. Spot registration can also be done but prior intimation by mail by May 28 is a must.