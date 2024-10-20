Visakhapatnam-Raipur train timings revised

The timings of train no.08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special train are revised with effect from Sunday (October 20, 2024) based on representations received from the public and the suggestions made by Members of Parliament during the recent Divisional Committee meeting of Waltair Division held in Visakhapatnam.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Parmeshwar Funkwal had assured the MPs of affirmative action on the issue based on commuter needs. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad took up the matter with ECoR Headquarters and the approval of the competent authority has been granted to revise the timings of the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special train (08528), according to K. Sandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

The revised timings of 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur at important stations are: Visakhapatnam junction departure at 4.25 a.m. instead of 6.30 a.m.; Simhachalam arrival at 04.43 a.m. and departure at 4.45 a.m.; Kottavalasa arrival at 5.05 a.m. and departure at 5.07 a.m.; Vizianagaram arrival at 5.50 a.m. and departure at 5.55 a.m.; Bobbili arrival at 7.08 a.m. and departure at 7.10 a.m. Parvatipuram arrival 7.40 a.m. and departure 7.45 a.m.; Parvatipuram Town arrival 7.48 a.m. and departure at 7.50 a.m.; Rayagada arrival at 9.15 a.m. and departure at 9.20 a.m.; Muniguda arrival at 11 a.m. and departure at 11.05 a.m.; Kesinga arrival at 12:32 p.m. and departure at 12:37 p.m.; Titlagarh arrival at 1 p.m. and departure at 1:10 p.m.; Mahasamund arrival at 5 p.m. and departure at 5.05 p.m. and Raipur arrival at 7.45 p.m.

Passengers are requested to note the changes in the Public Time Table in the NTES app/or may enquire with unified no.139 prior to commencement of journey to avoid confusion.