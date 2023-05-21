Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special train to be cancelled on May 22; few other trains to be affected

May 21, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train number 08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22, and train number 08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train leaving Raipur on May 22, will be cancelled, and a few other trains will be affected due to traffic cum power block for bridge rebuilding works in Sambalpur Division.

Similarly, train number 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express, leaving Sambalpur on May 22, will run only up to Titlagarh. Hence there will be no service of this train between Titlagarh and Rayagada.

Train number 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will start from Titlagarh to Sambalpur on May 22, instead of Rayagada. Hence there will be no services of this train between Rayagada and Titlagarh.

