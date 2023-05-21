ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special train to be cancelled on May 22; few other trains to be affected

May 21, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train number 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will start from Titlagarh to Sambalpur on May 22, instead of Rayagada

The Hindu Bureau

Train number 08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22, and train number 08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train leaving Raipur on May 22, will be cancelled, and a few other trains will be affected due to traffic cum power block for bridge rebuilding works in Sambalpur Division.

Similarly, train number 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express, leaving Sambalpur on May 22, will run only up to Titlagarh. Hence there will be no service of this train between Titlagarh and Rayagada.

Train number 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will start from Titlagarh to Sambalpur on May 22, instead of Rayagada. Hence there will be no services of this train between Rayagada and Titlagarh.

Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

