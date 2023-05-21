HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger Special train to be cancelled on May 22; few other trains to be affected

Train number 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will start from Titlagarh to Sambalpur on May 22, instead of Rayagada

May 21, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train number 08527 Visakhapatnam-Raipur Passenger special train, leaving Visakhapatnam on May 22, and train number 08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam Passenger Special train leaving Raipur on May 22, will be cancelled, and a few other trains will be affected due to traffic cum power block for bridge rebuilding works in Sambalpur Division.

Similarly, train number 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada Express, leaving Sambalpur on May 22, will run only up to Titlagarh. Hence there will be no service of this train between Titlagarh and Rayagada.

Train number 18302 Rayagada-Sambalpur Express will start from Titlagarh to Sambalpur on May 22, instead of Rayagada. Hence there will be no services of this train between Rayagada and Titlagarh.

Related Topics

indian railways

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.