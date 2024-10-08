Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special train departure time changed to 4.25 a.m. from October 20, says official

The Visakhapatnam – Raipur passenger special train (08528) will leave Visakhapatnam junction at 4.25 a.m., instead of 6.30 a.m., with effect from October 20.

The change in departure time was made in response to representations from the public and also the issue raised by MPs during the recent Divisional Committee meeting of Waltair Division, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep, on Tuesday.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Parmeshwar Funkwal assured of affirmative action and DRM Saurabh Prasad took up the matter with ECoR Headquarters and approval of the competent authority was granted to revise the timings.

The revised timings train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam- Raipur at important stations are: Visakhapatnam departure at 4.25 a.m.; Simhachalam arrival at 4.43 a.m. and departure at 4.45; Kottavalasa arrival at 5.05 and departure at 5.07; Vizianagaram arrival at 5.50 and departure at 5.55; Bobbili arrival at 7.08 and departure at 7.10; Parvathipuram arrival at 7.40 and departure at 7.45;

Parvatipuram Town arrival at 7.48 and departure at 7.50; Rayagada arrival at 9.15 and departure at 9.20; Muniguda arrival at 11 a.m. and departure at 11.05 a.m.; Kesinga arrival at 12.32 and departure at 12.37; Titlagarh arrival at 1 p.m. and departure at 1.10 p.m.; Mahasamund arrival at 5 p.m. and departure at 5.05 p.m. and Raipur arrival at 7.45 p.m.

Passengers are requested to note the changes in the Public Time Table in the NTES app/ or enquire with unified no.139 prior to commencement of journey to avoid confusion.