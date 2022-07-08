Visakhapatnam: railways to operate weekly special trains to clear passenger rush

Railways have announced weekly special trains between various destinations via Visakhapatnam to clear the rush of passengers.

Train no. 05796 Katihar- Trivandrum central weekly special train will leave Katihar on 12, 19 and 26 July 2022 and on August 2 and 9 (Tuesdays) at 5 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.35 p.m. and depart at 3.55 p.m. to reach Trivandrum Central on Thursday at 7.25 p.m.

In the return direction, 05795 Trivandrum central - Katihar weekly special train will leave Trivandrum central on 15 ,22 , 29 July and 05 and 12 August (Fridays) at 7.40 p.m. and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.50 p.m. and depart at 00.10 hour (midnight) which will reach Katihar on Sunday at 11.50 p.m.

Train no 22851 Santragachi – Mangaluru Central Vivek express will leave Santragachi at 2.55 p.m. on Thursdays with effect from July 14 and will reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 3.55 a.m. and depart at 4.15 a.m. and will reach Mangaluru Central on the next day at 8.50 a.m.

In the return direction, 22852 Mangaluru Central - Santragachi Vivek express will leave Mangaluru Central at 11 p.m. on Saturdays with effect from July 16 to reach Visakhapatnam at 2.55 a.m. and depart at 3.15 a.m. to reach Santragachi at 5.15 p.m.

Similarly, 22841 Santragachi - Tambaram Antyodaya express will leave Santragachi at 6 p.m. on Mondays with effect from July 18 and reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 7.05 a.m. and depart at 7.25 a.m. to reach Tambaram at 10 p.m.

In the return direction, 22842 Tambaram - Santragachi Antyodaya Express will leave Tambaram at 7.15 a.m. on Wednesdays with effect from July 20 and will reach Visakhapatnam at 8.30 p.m. and depart at 8.50 p.m. to reach Santragachi at 10.25 a.m.

South Western Railway had decided to change the terminal Sir Mokshagundam Viseswaraya terminal Bengaluru (SMVB) instead of Bengaluru Cantt.

Train no. 12845 Bhubaneswer- Bengaluru Cantt weekly express train was changed the destination to Sir M. Viseswaraya terminal Bengaluru instead of Bengaluru Cantt from July 17.

Train no. 12846 Bengaluru Cantt - Bhubaneswer weekly express train was changed the originating station to Sir M. Viseswaraya terminal Bengaluru instead of Bengaluru Cantt from July 18.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.