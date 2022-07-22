Visakhapatnam: Railway station’s redesign should reflect local culture, feel netizens

Twitter users voice their opinion on images posted by Ministry of Railways

The proposed design for the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station has drawn flak on social media, with users questioning why it does not reflect the culture and heritage of the region.

The Ministry of Railways had recently posted a couple of sketches of the proposed redesign of the railway station building on Twitter. The upgradation of the railway station is expected to cost ₹393 crore.

Replying to the Ministry’s post, a user named Muralikrishna tweeted, “Sir, planning airport-like railway stations in other 2-tiers and old outdated designs for VSKP? If this is final then don’t waste money on this. Increase to 10-12 platforms and lay 3 rd & 4 th line from GPT to VSKP station. Start #SCoR first, how many years for DPR to approve?”

“This design in no way represents the heritage of the place. It’s so generic. No reference to Simhachalam temple or the beaches, Port or Steel Plant. Pathetic design,” tweeted another user named Aditya Sharma.

What is the process followed for selection of the design? Who are all the stakeholders involved?” Ayyagaru tweeted.

“It is better to take up redevelopment of Visakhapatnam station after the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone is established. It will ensure development of the station, based on the aspirations of the people of the region. Alternatively, a few designs should be placed before the people and based on their opinions, the design can be selected,” opined BJP State Council Member N. Gajapathi Rao, who is also a former Member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), Bhubaneswar.

The Centre had, before the 2019 elections, announced the formation of a new railway zone called SCoR which would be headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

When the redevelopment of Visakhapatnam station was first mooted in 2017, the then Divisional Railway Manager Chandralekha Mukherjee had assured that the redevelopment would not come in the way of construction of additional platforms.

The redevelopment plan envisages improving facilities and amenities at railway stations to world-class standards by leveraging valuable land available in and around railway stations. The redevelopment project would be undertaken by the selected developer.

The disappointment expressed by users on social media indicate that they are keen on early operationalisation of SCoR, construction of additional platforms and construction of a third line from Gopalapatnam to Visakhapatnam railway station, for which a survey has already been done.