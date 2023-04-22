ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam railway station will get two more platforms on the Gnanapuram side, says DRM

April 22, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has said that Visakhapatnam Railway Station will get two more platforms on the Gnanapuram side and two lines in future.

He was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) here on Friday evening.

Envisioning a bright future for Waltair Division, Mr. Anup Satpathy said that the resources available in Visakhapatnam would contribute to its growth. He said that decongestion works were being taken up in the Division at a cost of ₹640 crore. Work on doubling of the K-K Line was completed by 50% and when it was fully completed, the movement of trains between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh would improve.

