HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam railway station will get two more platforms on the Gnanapuram side, says DRM

April 22, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has said that Visakhapatnam Railway Station will get two more platforms on the Gnanapuram side and two lines in future.

He was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) here on Friday evening.

Envisioning a bright future for Waltair Division, Mr. Anup Satpathy said that the resources available in Visakhapatnam would contribute to its growth. He said that decongestion works were being taken up in the Division at a cost of ₹640 crore. Work on doubling of the K-K Line was completed by 50% and when it was fully completed, the movement of trains between Visakhapatnam and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh would improve.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.