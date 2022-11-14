Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be redeveloped in three years, says DRM

November 14, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy said that the Visakhapatnam Railway Station redevelopment project, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation on November 12, will be completed in 36 months at an estimated cost of ₹456 crore.

The project, sanctioned under EPC mode, will be executed by Braithwaite & Co. The tender for the project was finalised in September 2022. The major upgradation of Visakhapatnam Railway Station was intended to provide world-class facilities to passengers apart from ensuring their safety and comfort, Mr. Anup Satpathy told the media on Monday.

The other facilities at the station after redevelopment would include provision of about 40 lifts, unidirectional flow of passengers at the station, with effective segregation of arrival and departure passengers, multi-storeyed parking and provision for construction of two additional platforms.

SCoR Zone

Mr. Satpathy said that the DPR of South Coast Railway Zone is under active consideration of the Railway Board and the construction of the SCoR headquarters in Visakhaptnam would commence shortly. “Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wants a world-class zonal office for the SCoR headquarters in Visakhapatnam and has instructed the officers to expedite the work. Tenders would be floated shortly,” he said.

A land pocket of 13 acres was identified at Wireless Colony near Visakhapatnam Railway Station and a plot of eight acres has been earmarked for SCoR office complex. Replying to queries, the DRM clarified that the Railways was only exploring the feasibility of construction of the headquarters at Mudasorlova given by GVMC in exchange for the railway land taken by the latter in the city.

Though the 52-acre Mudasarlova site was selected three years ago, a portion of the land was mired in legal disputes. The court had ordered that the land be handed over to the Railways but the GVMC was yet to do so. “The District Collector has agreed to give 42 acres of land in one patch and we agreed to it and are trying to speed up the process,” he said.

The acquisition could take quite some time and measures are being taken to speed up the process. Even after the land is handed over, the proposal has to go through the Railway Board. The Railway Minister has directed that the tender and construction process should not be delayed.

Replying to queries, he said that he was pursuing the proposal for extension of the Varanasi–Sambalpur bi-weekly express to Visakhapatnam and was optimistic that it would materialise soon.