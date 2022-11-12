Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be made world-class with redevelopment plan, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

‘Andhra Pradesh will soon get a Vande Bharat train and Prime Minister has given the highest funds to the State for development of railway projects’

The redevelopment plan for Visakhapatnam Railway Station will make it a world-class station in the coming days, said Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Delivering the inaugural address at the public meeting, that was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday, he said that it was the vision of the PM to convert every station into a world-class station.

The design for Visakhapatnam station has been finalised, the tender has been floated and accepted and pre-construction work has already started.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the works on Saturday and from now work will progress rapidly. The estimated cost for redevelopment is around ₹466 crore, he said.

He also informed the gathering that the station will have a roof plaza providing ample commercial space for showcasing local products and Etikoppaka Toys will be displayed under the one station one outlet scheme.

The idea is to make the stations a cultural and commercial hub, he added.

The concept of Vande Bharat train is the brainchild of the Prime Minister and it has gathered a lot of appreciation from across the world. And taking it forward, Andhra Pradesh will soon get a Vande Bharat train.

Mr. Vaishnaw also pointed out that Prime Minister Modi has given the highest funds to Andhra Pradesh for development of railway projects.

“When in undivided Andhra Pradesh the total fund allocation was around ₹886 crore, Mr. Modi has allocated ₹7,032 crore to the present State of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Telecom towers

He also thanked the Prime Minister for sanctioning telecom towers with which over 4,000 villages will now be connected in Andhra Pradesh.