Visakhapatnam railway station wears deserted look as 12 originating, 19 passing trains are cancelled on September 2

Published - September 02, 2024 01:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Cancellation, refund and facilitation centres have been opened in Visakhapatnam, Srirkakulam, Naupada and Rayagada station

PTI

The cancellation of a dozen trains, originating in Visakhapatnam and 19 long distance trains, owing to water overflowing on the tracks in Anhdra Pradesh and Telangana has led to Visakhapatnama railway station, the busiest junction over East Coast Railway (ECoR), wearing a deserted look on Monday morning (September 2, 2024).

There were a few passengers waiting in the portico and other entry gates towards the main entry to the station and a few waiting towards the Gnanapuram entry. About a dozen passengers were seen at the ‘refund counter’ on PF-1 and Helpline also drew one or two passengers asking for the arrival/departure of their trains.

This is because Waltair Division officials have announced on Sunday itself (September 1, 2024) on cancellation/short termination/diversion of trains in view of the flood situation over South Central Railway (SCR). The Help Desk and special refund counters were arranged on Sunday itself.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Pasad said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation. Water is overflowing on the track at Rayanapadu, near Vijayawada and in Kazipet section. The water has receded at Gunadala, near Vijayawada. A total of 12 originating trains and 19 long distance trains have been cancelled.”

“Helpline no.’s have been set up and public announcements are being made. Cancellation, Refund and facilitation centres have been opened in Visakhapatnam, Srirkakulam, Naupada and Rayagada station. Drinking water arrangements have been made for passengers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rush at the Dwaraka Bus Station, popularly known as RTC Complex, was normal. Many seemed to have cancelled their journeys in view of the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

