GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam railway station wears deserted look as 12 originating, 19 passing trains are cancelled on September 2

Cancellation, refund and facilitation centres have been opened in Visakhapatnam, Srirkakulam, Naupada and Rayagada station

Published - September 02, 2024 01:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

PTI

The cancellation of a dozen trains, originating in Visakhapatnam and 19 long distance trains, owing to water overflowing on the tracks in Anhdra Pradesh and Telangana has led to Visakhapatnama railway station, the busiest junction over East Coast Railway (ECoR), wearing a deserted look on Monday morning (September 2, 2024).

There were a few passengers waiting in the portico and other entry gates towards the main entry to the station and a few waiting towards the Gnanapuram entry. About a dozen passengers were seen at the ‘refund counter’ on PF-1 and Helpline also drew one or two passengers asking for the arrival/departure of their trains.

This is because Waltair Division officials have announced on Sunday itself (September 1, 2024) on cancellation/short termination/diversion of trains in view of the flood situation over South Central Railway (SCR). The Help Desk and special refund counters were arranged on Sunday itself.

Meanwhile, Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Pasad said: “We are constantly monitoring the situation. Water is overflowing on the track at Rayanapadu, near Vijayawada and in Kazipet section. The water has receded at Gunadala, near Vijayawada. A total of 12 originating trains and 19 long distance trains have been cancelled.”

“Helpline no.’s have been set up and public announcements are being made. Cancellation, Refund and facilitation centres have been opened in Visakhapatnam, Srirkakulam, Naupada and Rayagada station. Drinking water arrangements have been made for passengers,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rush at the Dwaraka Bus Station, popularly known as RTC Complex, was normal. Many seemed to have cancelled their journeys in view of the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains / flood / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.