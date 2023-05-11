Visakhapatnam railway station to get grand makeover with redevelopment work

May 11, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The work on redevelopment of Visakhapatnam railway station, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12, 2022, has commenced recently. The project, estimated to cost ₹456 crore, is designed to handle the needs of 75,000 passengers a day.

The main entry on Gnanapuram side (Gate no. 4) of Visakhapatnam junction has been partially closed with barricades but the second entry/exit on PF-8 (Gate no. 5) is kept open for the convenience of passengers entering from the Gnanapuram side.

The proposed two new platforms will be constructed on the Gnanapuram side. The existing station building, adjacent to Platform no. 8 (Gnanapuram side), will be demolished to construct PF-9. However, the AC Refreshing Lounge, which was constructed a little away from the existing building, a few years ago, will be retained.

Some of trees near the old station building on Gnanapuram side have been cut to pave the way for the development works and a high barricade has been erected all around to restrain the free movement of passengers near the station building.

Visakhapatnam railway station has an average daily footfall of around 45,000 passengers. It takes the load of 112 trains, including 37 originating trains.

The tender for the redevelopment project of the railway station was finalised in September 2022. The major upgradation of the station was intended to provide world-class facilities to passengers, apart from ensuring their safety and comfort. The other facilities proposed at the station as part of the redevelopment plan include provision of around 32 escalators and 20 lifts, unidirectional flow of passengers at the station, with effective segregation of arrival and departure passengers, and multi-storeyed parking for cars and two-wheelers.

“On completion of the two new platforms, 20 more trains can be accommodated into Visakhapatnam station in 24 hours. The work on construction of platforms is expected to begin soon. This apart, the Railway Board has sanctioned projects, worth around ₹800 crore, which can drastically reduce the capacity constraints in Visakhapatnam,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy told The Hindu.

“These include sanction of 3rd and 4th lines between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam, rail flyover between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North railway stations to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam, 3rd and 4th lines between Duvvada and Simhachalam North stations. Auto signalling work has been completed up to Vizianagaram, and we expect to complete it up to Palasa by 2023-end. Once this is achieved, the average speed of trains can be increased from the present 90 km/hr to 130 km/hr,” the DRM added.