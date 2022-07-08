Visakhapatnam railway station to get ₹393-crore facelift

Visakhapatnam Railway Station. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 08, 2022 18:49 IST

Objective is to provide passengers with world-class facilities and to enhance their travel experience

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited Request For Proposal (RFP) for major upgradation of Visakhapatnam Railway Station of East Coast Railway (E Co R) at an estimated cost of ₹393 crore. The objective is to provide passengers with world-class facilities and also to enhance their travel experience.

The pre-bid meeting with developers and contractors for the redevelopment of the station on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) was held on June 29. The specified completion period for the redevelopment work is 36 months and the deadline for submission of bids is August 12, 2022.

State-of-the-art skywalks

The upgraded station will have state-of-the-art skywalks, facilitating seamless movement of passengers. A Roof Plaza, connecting departure halls of the railway station, having a common waiting area for all departing passengers shall be constructed above the platforms for facilitating the movement of passengers.

Smart parking management system

Commercial area over the multi-level car parking shall be developed. The station will have an IOT-based smart parking management system and will have the possibility of advance booking of parking slot through Mobile App, and guidance to the allotted parking space through digital signage. The station will have retiring rooms, retail and office spaces and cloakroom for convenience of passengers.

“Visakhapatnam is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. The growth of the IT sector in recent times has significantly boosted the economic activities of the city. The upgraded railway station will have multiplier impact on the local economy and further accentuate its growth and development,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA, New Delhi, said in a statement on Friday.