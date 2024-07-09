GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam railway station redevelopment works will begin soon, says MP

Land will be identified soon to construct South Coast Railway Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam: Sribharat

Published - July 09, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
The NDA government is committed to its assurance of preventing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, says MP Sribharat

Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat has said that the NDA government will revive the past glory of all the departments in the State. He hailed the State government for coming up with the new free sand supply policy.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Sribharat said that people have suffered a lot due to the non-availability of sand in the last five years. He said that the new sand policy of the government would help 40 lakh construction workers and will revive the construction sector.

Speaking about the operationalisation of South Coast Railway Zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters, he said that the land given by the previous government was not suitable. The district has got a new Collector and a land will be identified very soon. Mr. Sribharat said that he had spoken to the Waltair Division officials regarding the railway station redevelopment project, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone and the works would begin soon.

He said that the NDA government is committed to its assurance of preventing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. He said that the government would evaluate and find all possible ways to protect the steel plant, which was sentiment to people in the State.

