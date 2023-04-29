Visakhapatnam: Railway Board sanctions third and fourth line to Gopalapatnam and 3 other projects; the four projects cost around ₹800 crore

April 29, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Here is good news for rail activists and rail users of Visakhapatnam region, who have been demanding a third line to decongest the bottleneck for the entry and exit of trains into Visakhapatnam Junction. The Railway Board has sanctioned ₹640 crore for three important and long-pending infrastructure projects for Waltair Division.

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy has `been highlighting at various levels, the need for expansion of infrastructure, i.e., construction of 3rd and 4th line between Visakhapatnam and Gopalapatnam, which has been pending for many years, for the de-bottlenecking of train operations, according to the Senior Divisional Manager A.K. Tripathi.

This was approved by the Railway Board, which sanctioned ₹159.47 crore for the 3rd and 4th line to Gopalapatnam for the 15.31 km stretch.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM said that the sanctioned project would enhance the throughput of the trains running through Waltair Division, in general, and Visakhapatnam in particular.

All these projects would greatly solve the most important issues of congestion in the Visakhapatnam area. There approval of the projects in one go by the Ministry of Railways has generated tremendous excitement, he added.

The other new projects sanctioned are: sanction of 3rd and 4th line between Duvvada- Simhachalam North stations for which an amount of ₹302.25 crore was sanctioned for the length of 20.543 km; sanction of 3rd and 4th lines between Vadlapudi Gate junction cabin including tie line between Gangavaram Port-Visakhapatnam steel plant (₹154.28 crore sanctioned for the 12.04 km stretch 3rd and 4th line); sanction of rail flyover project between Pendurthi and Simhachalam North stations to avoid surface crossing at Simhachalam (₹183.65 crore sanctioned for the flyover project).

The DRM thanked the Prime Minister, Railway Minister and the Railway Board for this huge and unprecedented support for Waltair Division.