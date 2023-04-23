HamberMenu
Visakhapatnam: Railway Board Member (Infra) inspects amenities in Waltair Division

April 23, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Roop Narayan Sunkar, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, interacting with officials in Visakhapatnam. DRM Anup Satpathy is seen.

Roop Narayan Sunkar, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board, interacting with officials in Visakhapatnam. DRM Anup Satpathy is seen. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Roop Narayan Sunkar, Member(Infrastructure), Railway Board, arrived in Visakhapatnam for inspection of various developmental activities in Waltair Division. He held discussions with the Gathi Shakthi Unit, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and Construction Departments and reviewed various infrastructural developmental activities. He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and other higher officials.

Later, he conducted window trailing inspection was from Visakhapatnam to Boddavara in the KK Line. He inspected the curves, crossings, tunnels, double line works, speed of the trains and safety related issues. He inaugurated the newly-inducted RMM (Rail Milling Machine) track machine. He inspected the working of the RMM track machine at Boddavara. He interacted with the technical persons accompanying the machine. This machine will help in track maintenance, enhancing the accuracy in alignment of track, improving the safety of track performance etc.

The Rail Milling Machine (RMM) is a self-propelled rail-milling machine. The machine is meant to improve the worn profile of rail head to remove fatigued material having micro cracks and other surface defects on the rail head and re-profile rail head to make it better for wheel movement and remove corrugations.

