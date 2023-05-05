ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Raghu Engineering College gets NAAC A Plus grade

May 05, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kalidindi Raghu, the chairperson of Raghu Educational Institutions, announced on Friday that Raghu Engineering College achieved the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) NAAC A Plus grade recognition at the national-level.

A team of NAAC experts conducted a thorough inspection of the college’s basic facilities, human resources and laboratories for two days last month, resulting in the ranking.

The college already has autonomous recognition and NBA recognition.

The REC scored 3.35 out of 4.0 on the scale and obtained the A plus grade, Mr. Raghu said.

NAAC experts lauded the advanced laboratory, electro lounge, innovation studio, incubation centre, advanced manufacturing facility, and advanced coding facility developed by the college. The recognition was given after a meticulous examination of seven aspects, including curriculum, teaching-learning, research-innovation, infrastructure-learning resources, student support programmes, governance-leadership, and institutional values-best practices, said Mr. Raghu. Moreover, the four research centres in computers, mechanical, electrical, and electronics departments have also received JNTU recognition.

College Principal CH Srinivasu, Vice-Principal A. Vijay Kumar, IQAC Coordinator P. Shashi Kiran, Vinay Kumar and others participated in this press meet.

