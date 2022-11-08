Visakhapatnam: Radiant Developers, VPR Projects refute allegations of TDP leaders

‘Charges are vexatious and incorrect and made with an ulterior motive to mislead the public’

Radiant Developers Pvt. Ltd.(land owner) and VPR Projects (developer) have refuted the allegations made by TDP leaders Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Palla Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and described the charges as ‘vexatious’ and ‘incorrect’ and made with an ulterior motive to mislead the public and gain publicity.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, they said that Radiant Developers, the owners of the property at Madhurawada, had purchased the land from VMRDA consequent to the Arbitration Award of March, 19, 2019. Despite making the sale consideration and payment of charges to VMRDA and GVMC, the landowners had to struggle for many years under different regimes to fully secure the rights over the land and undertake development.

Based on the orders of the High Court, the Government of A.P. released G.O. no. Ms.23, confirming the wavier of stamp duty as granted in G.O. Ms.77. The ‘Deed of Transfer’ was given to the landowner on February 5, 2021 after the due process.

The landowners denied the allegations that there was pressure from VPR Projects to hand over the development to it. The arrangement between the two is that of a commercial venture. There is no violation of any norms either on the part of the landowners or the developers. The terms of settlement were arrived at by the landowner with VMRDA in 2018-19 based on G.O. Ms. No.77 issued by the previous government.

They clarified that there is no separate entity in the name of ‘The Capital Luxx’ and described the allegations by the TDP leaders that it was collecting funds from prospective customers is ‘atrocious’. The landowners and developer have named the upcoming villa project as ‘The Capital Luxx’ and without verifying the facts, the TDP leaders have made ‘fabricated charges’.

They reserved the option to proceed legally against Mr. Ramakrishna Babu for asking the general public not to invest in the project and threatening to cancel the plan approvals, if the Telugu Desam came back to power.