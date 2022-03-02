Visakhapatnam Public Library adds a host of new features

Periodicals wing and the section for career aspirants have been spruced up

The Visakhapatnam Public Library (VPL), in its constant quest to keep reinventing itself, has added a host of features to give readers a richly rewarding experience.

In its latest upgrades, VPL has upgraded the Periodicals wing and the reading space for career aspirants. The library premises has also been spruced up with a dash of greenery to ensure a pleasant ambience for library-goers who intend to study outside in the lawn or under the shade of a tree.

The Periodicals section has been equipped with modern furniture, while the decor has been elevated. A wide range of newspapers and magazines are available for readers.

Separate racks have been designed scientifically to stock major English newspapers, according to day and month. “If one is looking for the newspaper published on a certain day in the past but cannot recall the date, they need not painstakingly leaf through editions of the entire year. If they know which month to look for, they can go to that particular rack and browse through the papers. All newspapers are archived for one year,” said D.S. Varma, secretary of VPL.

The Periodicals wing has been upgraded and can now comfortably accommodate 80 readers. The space for career aspirants has a seating capacity of 140. Both spaces are well-lit and well-ventilated and the decor has been spruced up.

Mr. Varma, thanked HPCL–Visakha Refinery for supporting the furnishing of the library to the tune to ₹39 lakh under the CSR programme. The new space will be formally inaugurated by HPCL Executive Director Ratan Raj on Thursday.

Career aspirants come from all parts of Visakhapatnam and neighbouring districts. The library is housed in a 32,000 sft area on 2,000 square yards of land at Dondaparthy.