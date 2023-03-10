ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: Provide adequate number of RTC buses for students attending Class X, Intermediate exams, officials told

March 10, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Gondu Sitaram, has asked the RTC officials to provide adequate number of buses for transportation of students, who are going to attend the Class X and Intermediate examinations, from various places in the district. A review meeting was conducted with the officials from RTC, Intermediate, School Education Department and a few others at the Regional Manager Office, RTC, Assilmetta. Mr Sitaram said that around 500 special buses are being arranged in the Visakhapatnam district for the convenience of 10 th and Intermediate students. RTC Regional Manager.A. Appala Raju said that RTC is taking all steps to provide comfortable transportation facilities to the students who are going to write exams.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US