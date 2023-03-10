Visakhapatnam: Provide adequate number of RTC buses for students attending Class X, Intermediate exams, officials told

March 10, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), Gondu Sitaram, has asked the RTC officials to provide adequate number of buses for transportation of students, who are going to attend the Class X and Intermediate examinations, from various places in the district. A review meeting was conducted with the officials from RTC, Intermediate, School Education Department and a few others at the Regional Manager Office, RTC, Assilmetta. Mr Sitaram said that around 500 special buses are being arranged in the Visakhapatnam district for the convenience of 10 th and Intermediate students. RTC Regional Manager.A. Appala Raju said that RTC is taking all steps to provide comfortable transportation facilities to the students who are going to write exams.