Visakhapatnam: promote temple tourism in North Andhra, Union Minister Kishan Reddy urged

November 22, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Tours and Travel Association of Andhra (TTAA) president K. Vijay Mohan and Chairman O. Naresh Kumar submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy during his visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

They sought promotion of temple tourism in North Andhra by developing the two Shakti Peethams at Draksharamam and Pithapuram, the Sun temple at Arasavalli and Sri Kurmam temple.

They also sought introduction of two new high speed trains between Visakhapatnam and Varanasi and Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, a light and sound show on the lines of the Singapore light and sound shows in Visakhapatnam and a show on Lord Buddha at Thotlakonda.

BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju was present.

