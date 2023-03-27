Visakhapatnam: Private participation in infra projects need not impose burden on common man, says senior official

March 27, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It’s a challenge for the governments to finance the growing infrastructure needs of the burgeoning cities. Public, Private Partnership (PPP) is adopted by various nations but the ratio of public and private investment varies, according to Solomon Arokiaraj, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Replying to queries at a media conference, organised on the eve of the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting here on Monday, Mr. Arokiaraj said that private finance need not impose burden on the common citizens. He gave the example of the successful project for treatment of waste water, which was being implemented in Surat, to provide water to industries. This project was generating ₹140 crore revenue to the civic body and there was no need of increasing the taxes. Seeing the success of the project, Ghaziabad, Nagpur and even Visakhapatnam have adopted it. Such projects would increase the revenue of the civic bodies. However, to set up such projects, bank finance was required and the IWG meeting would discuss those aspects, Mr. Arokiaraj said.

Referring to the first IWG meet held in Pune, in January, he said that representatives from Chennai, Raipur and Patiala spoke on how property tax collection has improved by 54% after the implementation of GIS. He said that two more IWG meetings would be held in June and October this year. A paper would be brought on the outcomes at the IWG meetings. Replying to another query, he said that the adoption of the outcomes was voluntary and ‘non-binding’ on the participating nations.

Gala dinner

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the gala dinner to be hosted for the delegates at Radisson Blu Resorts at Rushikonda on Tuesday evening.

Cultural programme

A cultural programme on “The Rivers of Andhra Pradesh” would be organised to showcase the culture of the State, for the delegates on Tuesday evening. A ‘health retreat’ would be organised for the delegates on the beachfront on March 29. During the retreat, the delegates would be introduced to yoga, meditation and satvic food.