Visakhapatnam: private hospitals directed to submit details of COVID-19 victims, vector-borne cases on daily basis

District Medical and Health Officer K. Vijaya Lakshmi has directed the representatives of private hospitals to send a report on the COVID-19 deaths and the data on malaria and dengue cases at their hospitals to the District Malaria Officer or the Epidemiology Department on a daily basis.

Dr. Vijaya Lakshmi held a coordination meeting with the representatives of private hospitals on Friday.

She said that Visakhapatnam district was one of the districts included under Niti Aayog and hence all health reports including COVID-19 vaccination reports should be sent to the DM&HO every day. K.S.L.G. Sastry, Chief Medical Officer of Health, GVMC, said that a contact person should be available at all the private hospitals for submission of information on vector-borne diseases to the DMO and Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) through email or WhatsApp. Dengue positive cases could be confirmed only through ELISA test and it should be done only through government hospitals. Private hospitals could only treat suspected cases and send the reports to the DMO, he added.

Ch. Sridhar, Surveillance Officer, said that the hospitals should submit data on COVID-19 deaths, starting from the first wave till date, along with the complete address of the victims to the IDSP. This would enable distribution of compensation to the families of the COVID-19 victims.