Visakhapatnam: prisoner escapes from police while returning to jail

A 26-year-old prisoner escaped from the police while he was being shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail in Visakhapatnam from Anakapalle court. Though the incident allegedly occurred late on Wednesday night, it came to light when a case was filed at Arilova Police Station on Thursday.

According to reports, an accused Battula Prabhakar had been in Visakhapatnam Central Jail since the last two years. On Wednesday, he was taken to the court for a hearing at Anakapalle by the Visakhapatnam district police. After finishing the proceedings, when he was about to be handed over to the Jail authorities, Prabhakar escaped . Despite searches, they could not trace him. Based on the complaint from the rural police, a case was registered at the Arilova Police Station.

Inspector of Arilova Police Station, Emmanuel Raju said that search is on to trace the prisoner.

The accused a serial offender is said to be involved in about 21 theft cases at various parts in the district.