Visakhapatnam: prepare estimates for setting up of transit offices, officials told

New districts will start functioning from Ugadi: ITDA PO

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna has directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for setting up of transit offices for the heads of various departments in view of the proposal of the government to set up new districts.

He held a meeting with officials of various department from the ITDA Office at Paderu in the district on Tuesday.

Mr. Gopalakrishna discussed with the officials on the location of various offices. He said that till a Collector’s Office complex was built, arrangements should be made to set up offices in the available government buildings. He said that in accordance with the directions of the State government, the offices should start functioning from the new districts with effect from Ugadi.

In all, 56 offices, including that of the Collector, Joint Collector, Zilla Parishad, District Panchayat Officer, R & B, DWMA and DEO would start functioning from Paderu. The offices would be provided temporary accommodation at the available space in the divisional-level offices.

Later, he inspected the Government Degree and Junior College buildings and the Salt factory building. He also visited the local Girls English Medium School and the tasted the meals being provided to the students.

Sub-Collector V. Abhishek, APO (general) V.S. Prabhakara Rao and APO (PTG) M. Venkateswara Rao participated in the meeting.