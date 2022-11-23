Visakhapatnam: preparation is vital and there is no substitute for Planning, says Krish Dhanam

November 23, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Krish Dhanam

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation in association with CMT-Business School organised a talk on “The Architecture of Discipline: The Blueprint to conquer Uncertainty” by speaker and author Krish Dhanam at IIAM Auditorium at MVP Colony here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Krish Dhanam said that preparation, learning, activity, navigation and communication are the vital ingredients of ‘The Architecture of Discipline‘. “Preparation is vital and there is no substitute for planning. Learning is critical. Activity is essential and navigation is crucial,” he said.

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Zone, KRB Prakash also spoke. Krish Dhanam was felicitated by AP Chambers and CMT Business School on the occasion. Vice-President of Visakhapatnam Zone Sudhir Mulagada, Dean and Principal of CMT-Business School, Sunkari Ravindra, were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US