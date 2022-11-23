  1. EPaper
Visakhapatnam: preparation is vital and there is no substitute for Planning, says Krish Dhanam

November 23, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Krish Dhanam

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation in association with CMT-Business School organised a talk on “The Architecture of Discipline: The Blueprint to conquer Uncertainty” by speaker and author Krish Dhanam at IIAM Auditorium at MVP Colony here on Wednesday.

Mr. Krish Dhanam said that preparation, learning, activity, navigation and communication are the vital ingredients of ‘The Architecture of Discipline‘. “Preparation is vital and there is no substitute for planning. Learning is critical. Activity is essential and navigation is crucial,” he said.

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Zone, KRB Prakash also spoke. Krish Dhanam was felicitated by AP Chambers and CMT Business School on the occasion. Vice-President of Visakhapatnam Zone Sudhir Mulagada, Dean and Principal of CMT-Business School, Sunkari Ravindra, were present.

