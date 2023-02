Visakhapatnam: Pre-PhD exams to be conducted for AU-TDR candidates from March 20

February 20, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam The Andhra University Trans-Disciplinary Research Hub (AU-TDR) will conduct pre-PhD examinations from March 20 for admitted candidates, its dean M. James Stephen said on Monday. Candidates should register their names on the Hub website by February 28, and who have completed 18 months after admission in the AU-TDR can apply for the examinations, he added. ADVERTISEMENT

