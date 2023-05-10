Visakhapatnam: Poura Praja Sanghala Vedika extends support to wrestlers’ protest against BJP MP in Delhi

May 10, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The members of the Poura Praja Sanghala Vedika (Civil Society Forum) on Wednesday extended their support to the protest by wrestlers in New Delhi against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The members held a protest at the Gandhi statue under the leadership of the Forum leader P. Chandrasekhar.

They alleged that Sharan Singh had misbehaved with women wrestlers but the government did not take any action against him. Instead, the government is trying to protect him, they alleged.

