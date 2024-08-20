Visakhapatnam port workers to launch indefinite strike from August 28 as part of nationwide stir

Workers of ports all over the country will launch an indefinite strike from August 28, seeking payment of bonus arrears, withdrawal of monetisation proposals and filling up of vacant posts, on the call given by the Port Federations National Coordination Committee. The leaders of various trade unions called upon the workers and employees of the Visakhapatnam Port to make the nationwide strike a success.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Tuesday, they said that the committee, which was formed on January 1, 2022 to come out with a new wage agreement, had held eight meetings, but failed to come out with a just agreement even after 32 months. They alleged that this had happened due to the ‘unjust’ conditions laid down by the Union government, which was does not want the agreement to be made.

They alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was reviving its anti-labour and anti-people policies after coming to power for the third time. The assets and lands, belonging to major ports, were being sold in the name of National Asset Monetisation Pipeline. These ports were converted into Landlord Ports. The Central government was also putting up for sale, land belonging to the Port Hospital in Visakhapatnam, ignoring the health needs of employees, workers, officials and pensioners and their families.

They alleged that the Centre was trying to deceive the workers by making them believe that the monetisation of assets was to provide super speciality services to workers, officials, pensioners and their families. They said that the entry of private investors in the port hospital would put the employees and pensions, going for their healthcare needs, at the mercy of the private player.

They alleged that the Centre was trying to hand over the port to private sector and called upon workers and employees to participate in the indefinite strike from August 28 and make it a huge success.

B. Ch. Masen, (general secretary, Visakhapatnam Harbour and Port Workers Union), K. Mangayya Naidu (organising secretary, Visakha Port Employees Union). V.S. Padmanabha Raju(honorary president, United Port and Dock Employees Union), S. Kanaka Rao (general secretary, Janata Port and Dock Employees Union), G. Chandu (general secretary, National Port Trust Employees Union), B. Lakshmana Rao and Kuna Satyanarayana (CITU), Vurukuti Ramalingeswara Rao (organising secretary, VDLB and Dock Workers Union) and BMS leader R. Suresh Kumar were among those who participated in the media conference.

