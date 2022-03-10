Visakhapatnam Port Trust will invest ₹700 crore in infra projects, says chairman

VPT chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao and Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Sathpathy addressing a press meet on PM Gati Shakti initiatives, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

March 10, 2022 18:20 IST

‘ PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan envisions making country a $5 trillion economy by 2025’

On October 12, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to scale up infrastructure and elevate India to a platform from where it can compete with the top nations, in all fields. And keeping that in mind Visakhapatnam Port Trust is all to set to invest to the tune of ₹700 crore in various infrastructure projects, said VPT chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao.

He was addressing the press after a seminar on ‘Gati Shakti Initiatives’, here on Thursday.

Outlining the advantages of Gati Shakti initiative, he said that the stage was being set for taking the Indian economy to $5 trillion economy by 2025.

The focus is on developing the seven sectors or the engines of growth such as road, rail, airport, logistics, seaport, mass transport and motor ways and the basic idea is coordination and cooperation between the sectors.

The coordination and simultaneous development will avoid cost overrun and delay in time and this will be the game-changer, said Mr. Rama Mohan Rao.

Speaking about the projects on hand and in progress, he said that the second container terminal which was built at a cost of ₹633 crore will be made operational in the next 15 to 20 days. For seamless flow of traffic, the two-lane roads from Naval Dockyard to Convent Junction and from Sheela Nagar to Convent Junction, are being turned into four-lane roads at a cost of ₹68 crore and a flyover from Dockyard to Port area is being built with an investment of ₹700 crore

To give a permanent solution to pollution issues, VPT will be investing around ₹210 crore for building covered sheds over 25 acres of land, he said.

He said the electrification work on 23 ETKM Port Railway lines have been completed in the 1st phase and second phase of 38 TKM of Electrification Port Railway Lines will begin shortly.

VPT is also developing a truck parking terminal on an extent of 20 acres at a cost of about ₹52 crore near Exim park area. This facility will provide space for 600 trucks, he said.

This apart work on the proposed cruise terminal is on and existing three berths will be fully mechanised, said the chairman of VPT.

Durgesh Dubey, Deputy Chairman of VPT, Anup Kumar Sathpathy, Divisional Railway Manager-Waltair Division, Aarti Saxena, Additional Commissioner Customs, Prakash Gaur, PD NHAI, Dilip Kumar Gupta, MD Sagarmala Development Company, Muralidharan, CEO, AP Maritime Board and others spoke at the seminar.