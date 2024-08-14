GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visakhapatnam Port signs concession agreement for semi-mechanisation of EQ-6 berth for ₹66 crore

The entire construction work is likely to be completed within 15 months from August 14, say officials

Published - August 14, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port signed concession agreement for semi-mechanisation of east quay-6 berth with M/S Eversun Marine Ports Private Limited in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode for ₹66 crore, according to a release here on Wednesday. The berth is located in the inner harbour of the port.

The entire construction work is likely to be completed within 15 months from August 14. The total concession period is 30 years. The proposed facility is likely to give 50 direct and indirect employments to locals, the release added.

The Eversun company quoted the highest royalty, and the proposed facility is a semi-mechanisation of the existing EQ-6 berth with berth length of 255 metres, with a dredge depth draft of 12.10 metres, and can cater to 200 metre length overall vessels, said the release.

The project envisages installation of one new Harbour Mobile Crane (HMC) of 1,500 TPH with lifting capacity of 120 T, one mobile hopper along with other handling equipments such as Cranes, Loaders, Trucks, Forklifts with a total investment of ₹66.12 crore.

The facility can handle all types of bulk cargoes with a handling capacity of 2.62 MMTPA. The terminal proposed has an in built advantage of having backup area of 3.03 acres adjacent to the berth for temporary storage of cargo and about 10 acres of stackyard within 200 metres from the berth front.

The facility developed is envisaged for handling vessels between 40,000 and 50,000 DWT, maximum length overall (LoA) of 200 metres with beam of 16.4 metres at a dredge depth of 12.1 metres. The Dredged Depth for the berth is maintained at 16 metres.

