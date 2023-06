June 18, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled a record throughput of 4,01,875 MT on June 17 (Saturday) with the help of 23 working vessels at various berths. It surpassed the earlier highest single day throughput achieved on May 7 in 2023 (3,78,760 MT) with the help of 27 working vessels at various berths.

The VPA chairman M. Angamuthu appreciated the traffic management team on the new record. He also advised the port employees to work as a team to scale new records.