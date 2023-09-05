Visakhapatnam Port officials agreed to repair road, says NCEU leader

September 05, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Representatives of the Naval Civilian Employees Union (NCEU) thanked Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Ganababu) for taking up the issue of bad road stretch between Sakethapuram and ‘Y’ junction via Megadripeta Colony, with the Port officials concerned.

NCEU general secretary P. Nageswara Rao had submitted a representation to the MLA on July 26 this year noting the woes of many employees of Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, HPCL, RCL, Essar, SBC, Naval Base and Naval Dockyard.

The employees join at Meghadripeta Colony Junction to reach ‘Y’ junction. There are three railway level crossings of Visakhapatnam Port, which are causing traffic jams, whenever goods trains pass. The roads are in bad shape, and there is no outlet for rainwater to flow, resulting in water stagnation and the roads turning slippery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy vehicles going to the roads are adding to the woes of the motorists. Two- wheelers are skidding due to the mud and slush on the road. The NCEU appealed to the MLA to intervene in the matter and ensure immediate repair of the road with proper drainage to prevent water logging, as a temporary remedy, pending construction of a bridge to overcome the problem of railway level crossings.

Mr. Naidu and corporator Rajasekhar visited Meghadripeta on Tuesday, inspected the road and interacted with the NCEU representatives. He spoke to the port officials and told them on the problems being faced by the employees. The Port officials agreed to start the road repair work as soon as possible, according to the union leaders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.