Visakhapatnam port leads the country in seafood exports

Published - June 24, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority handles 3,14,199 tonnes of seafood valued at ₹17,983.99 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) handled 3,14,199 tonnes of seafood valued at ₹17,983.99 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24. This achievement positions the port at the forefront of the nation’s seafood export sector.

Following the VPA, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) handled 2,40,253 tonnes of seafood valued at ₹6,395.70 crore, securing the second position. Cochin Port ranked third with 1,81,400 tonnes valued at ₹6,120 crore.

India’s seafood exports reached an all-time high in FY2023-24, with a total of 17,81,602 tonnes worth ₹60,523.89 crore. This record-breaking volume was achieved despite facing challenges in overseas demand from major export destinations. India exported marine products to 132 countries, with the United States and China emerging as the leading importers. Frozen shrimp continued to dominate as the major export item.

A significant factor contributing to the Visakhapatnam Port’s top ranking is Andhra Pradesh’s thriving aquaculture industry, particularly its high production of Vanammei shrimp varieties. Additionally, seafood exports from Odisha have also bolstered Visakhapatnam Port’s leading position, according to a release here on Monday.

