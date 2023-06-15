Visakhapatnam port leads country in marine exports

June 15, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is the leading port in the country with a share of 26.36% in the marine products export segment, according to the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA).

In 2022-23, the port shipped 2.64 lakh metric tonnes of marine products worth ₹16,877 crore.

Another port, the Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, also handled 18,832 metric tonnes of marine cargo valued at ₹1187.4 crores.

Overall, the country shipped 17,35,286 metric tonnes of marine products worth ₹63,969.14 crore ($8.09 billion) to various countries in the East and West coasts.

Speaking to The Hindu, Visakhapatnam District Fisheries Department Joint Director G. Vijaya said that Visakhapatnam has a vast fishing harbour and a two ports next to each other. The Governments’ encouragement on cultivation, quality products, hygienic conditions of the packing areas, awareness camps and training sessions, are some of the reasons why Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of seafood production and exports, she added.

Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) Andhra Pradesh regional president Alluri Indra Kumar said a large number of exporters of marine products are located in Andhra Pradesh, especially around the Visakhapatnam port. Exporters from neighbouring Odisha also favoured the Vizag port.

Frozen shrimp in India, which earned ₹43,135.58 crore ($ 5481.63 million), retained its position as the most significant item in the basket of seafood exports, accounting for a share of 40.98% in quantity and 67.72% of the total dollar earnings.

“Shrimp exports during the period increased by 1.01% in rupee value. The overall export of frozen shrimps during 2022 was pegged at 7,11,099 metric tons, and the US is the largest market to us. However, Vannamei shrimp exports declined in 2022 compared to 2021 by 8.11% from $5234.36 million to $ 4809.99 million,” said MPEDA chairman D.V. Swamy.

The country shipped 17.36 lakh metric tons of the seafood worth $ 8.09 billion during the 2022-23, despite heavy odds, Mr. Swamy added.

Frozen shrimp remained the major export item in terms of quantity and value both, while USA and China turned out to be the major importers of India’s seafood in the latest fiscal.