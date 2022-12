December 31, 2022 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Saturday announced that it has successfully berthed a Baby Cape vessel named M.V. GCL Sabarmati with an overall length of 253.50 meters and beam 43 meters at West Quay-1 berth. The vessel with a capacity of 1,06,529 D.W.T (dead weight tonnage) arrived at the port carrying limestone.