Visakhapatnam Port gets third rank in cargo handling

Union Ministry of Ports reviewed the performance of all major ports for the period between April and July 2023 on September 12

September 14, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
A view of Visakhapatnam port

A view of Visakhapatnam port | Photo Credit: File photo

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has secured the third rank among all major ports in cargo handling, according to a press release issued by the port on September 14 (Thursday).

The Union Ministry of Ports reviewed the performance of the major ports for the period between April 2023 and July 2023 at a meeting held on September 12 and ranks were given to the ports accordingly, the release said.

The review was held on key performance of cargo volume, pre-berthing detention (PBD) time, turnaround time (TRT), output per ship berth day (OSBD) and Idle time at berth.

The Visakhapatnam Port fared well in all these parameters. The port, by handling 33.14 Million Tonnes, recorded 3% improvement in cargo volume, 65% improvement in PBD, 16% improvement in TRT, 14% improvement in OSBD and 4% improvement in idle time at berth during the period when compared to that of the previous year, the release added.

