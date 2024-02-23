ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port embarks on modernisation of Inner Harbour’s EQ6 berth for enhancing cargo handling capacity

February 23, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam Port Authority on Friday issued a Letter of Award to M/s. EVERSUN Marine Trade Private Limited, Visakhapatnam, for a PPP project - Development and Mechanisation of East Quay – 6 Berth in the Inner Harbour of Visakhapatnam Port for handling all types of cargos, on DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate & transfer) basis.

The proposed facility is a semi-mechanisation of the existing EQ-6 Berth with berth length of 255 metres, which involves installing new Harbour Mobile Crane (HMC) with 1,500 TPH and Mobile Hopper of 150 T along with other handling equipment cranes, loaders, trucks, fork lifts with an investment of ₹66.12 crore, in order to handle all types of cargos with a handling capacity of 2.62 MMTPA.

The facility is envisaged for handling vessels up to 50,000 DWT, maximum LoA of 200 metres with a beam of 32 metres at a draft of 11.50 metres.

The entire construction work, including installation of new HMC and other project facilities, is likely to be completed within 15 months from the date of award of concession. The total PPP period is 30 years.

The proposed facility is likely to generate employment to at least 100 direct and indirect employment to locals, said the Port Chairman M. Angamuthu.

