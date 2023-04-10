ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s new chairman holds review meeting

April 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

T. K. Ramachandran

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) new chairman (additional charge) T.K. Ramachandran on Monday held a meeting with officials from all the departments here. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways appointed him, effective from April 1. Presently, he is the Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin.

Mr. Ramachandran arrived here on Sunday and visited the port operational areas, before holding the review meeting on Monday.

Born in Chennai, the 1991 IAS batch officer did his Masters in Computer Science in IIT, Delhi and B.Tech in IIT-Kharagpur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also has a Masters’ Degree in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA, for which he was awarded the ‘World Bank - Robert McNamara’ fellowship.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US