Visakhapatnam Port Authority’s new chairman holds review meeting

April 10, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
T. K. Ramachandran

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) new chairman (additional charge) T.K. Ramachandran on Monday held a meeting with officials from all the departments here. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways appointed him, effective from April 1. Presently, he is the Chairman of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority, Tuticorin.

Mr. Ramachandran arrived here on Sunday and visited the port operational areas, before holding the review meeting on Monday.

Born in Chennai, the 1991 IAS batch officer did his Masters in Computer Science in IIT, Delhi and B.Tech in IIT-Kharagpur.

He also has a Masters’ Degree in Public Policy from Princeton University, USA, for which he was awarded the ‘World Bank - Robert McNamara’ fellowship.

