Visakhapatnam Port Authority will develop Maritime Heritage Complex in Visakhapatnam, says chairman

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) chairman M. Angamuthu has said that the port would develop Maritime Heritage Complex (MHC) on the port premises, at the 90th formation day celebrations at the port guest house here on Saturday. The MHC will house all the heritage items, photos and antique items depicting the port journey through these 90 years, he added.

Mr. Angamuthu said that the MHC would be developed with the suggestions and ideas from all the stakeholders, and it will be accessible to people. It will comprise digital library, achieves cafeteria and good ambience for doing research. The MHC also have port waterfront area and walkway from newly-developed Vizag International Cruise Terminal to the temple on the Ross hill to view the ship movements and experience the port working by people.

The VPA chairman informed that the port is having 135 MTPA capacity and it is now concentrating on good evacuation and mechanisation systems. The port will be tying up with Skill Development Council to upgrade the skills of the employees, he said.

The port has also prepared Maritime India Vision 2030 and Vision 2047, which will be deliberated with the stakeholders and incorporate their suggestions, Mr. Angamuthu added.