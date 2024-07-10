ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam Port Authority to repair Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bridge in Industrial area

Published - July 10, 2024 11:02 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Officials advise commuters to take alternatives routes

The Hindu Bureau

A signboard put up informing commuters that the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Bridge is closed for reconstruction work, in Visakhapatnam | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) will repair the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bridge in Industrial area here in the next two days, said the port officials. Commuters, including motorists, have been asked to take alternative routes suggested by the city police until the bridge repair works are completed. The repair works of the bridge were supposed to start from April 1, but were postponed due to various reasons including elections. The local public authorities concerned, including GVMC and the city police, have finally given permission to the Port to start the works in the next two days. The works will be done for at least nine months once started, a VPT official told The Hindu on Wednesday.

