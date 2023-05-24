Visakhapatnam Port Authority taken up nine major development projects worth ₹1,563.16 crore, say officials

May 24, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has taken up nine major development projects worth around ₹1,563.16 crore, said the officials in a press release. With the existing infrastructure, the VPA has already achieved the tag of being the fourth largest port in the country in terms of trade by handling 73.73 million tonnes in 2022-23. If the ongoing projects are completed, the port can reach the international level, the officials added.

The nine major development projects included development of EQ-1A berth in inner harbour for handling thermal/steam coal at an estimated cost of ₹366.40 crore with a capacity of 5MTPA (million tons per annum).

Similarly, installation of Mechanised Fertilizer Handling Facility at EQ-7 berth in inner harbour at an estimated cost of ₹200.99 crore with a capacity of 3.61 MTPA.

Development of WQ-7 & 8 berth in inner harbour at an estimated cost of ₹288.47 crore with a capacity of 6.30 MTPA. Revamping of existing WQ-6 on DBFOT (design-build-finance-operate-transfer) for handling of dry bulk cargo in inner harbour at a projected cost of ₹250 crore with a capacity of 5.5 MTPA.

Development and mechanisation of existing EQ-6 berth in the inner harbour for handling all types of cargoes at a projected cost of ₹250 crore with a capacity of 5 MTPA.

Construction of covered storage sheds in the VPA area at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore in an area of 12 acres.

Development of Truck Parking Terminal in an area of 20 acres at a cost of ₹36 crore in order to ease truck traffic congestion on roads and to reduce time in reaching the destination point.

Electriﬁcation of railway lines in the VPA area for a length of 38 kms at a cost of ₹21.30 crore to reduce pollution and effective handling of cargo.

Finally, installation of Harbour Mobile Cranes at East Quay and West Quay berths to improve the discharge rate and also increase the handling of volumes.

As part of making the port as landlord model, three PPP projects were awarded with an investment of ₹655 crore and another two projects are in advanced stage of award, while construction of covered storage sheds works was awarded to store 15 lakh tonnes of cargo with an investment of ₹120 crore to mitigate pollution from cargo storage.

Handling of bigger vessels was made possible in the inner harbour from December 31 in 2022 with the handling of Baby Cape vessel (LOA 260m, Beam 43m).

The VPA chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu attributed the growth rate to the collective efforts of every stakeholder and assured that the port would attain further top rank in the country in future.

“The achievement of the trade in 2023 against 69.03 MT during the corresponding period of previous year, with a growth of over 7%,” Mr. Angamuthu said.